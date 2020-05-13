Whatever you may think about the whole “Obamagate” thing, hopefully you can at least appreciate the utter ridiculousness of this scorching-hot take from Jonathan Chait:

Once more, with feeling:

Such a plot would certainly be in character for the Barack Obama that exists in the febrile imagination of the conservative media. A secret FBI plot to entrap his successor would be the natural capstone to eight years of scheming to foist devious liberty-sapping socialist schemes onto an unsuspecting public. But it bears no resemblance to the actual Obama, who in point of fact repeatedly bent over backward to avoid weaponizing intelligence and law enforcement.

Obama bent over backward to avoid weaponizing intelligence and law enforcement? Come on, Jonathan. Even you can’t possibly believe that, can you?

Maybe Barack Obama “was extremely hesitant to even appear to abuse” his power for political ends, but we all know that appearances can be deceiving.

Still, though. Solid B+ for effort, Jonathan.

