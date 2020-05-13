Whatever you may think about the whole “Obamagate” thing, hopefully you can at least appreciate the utter ridiculousness of this scorching-hot take from Jonathan Chait:

Contrary to the "Obamagate" charge, we know Obama was extremely hesitant to even appear to abuse law enforcement or intelligence for political gain https://t.co/FuenKq9Oll — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 13, 2020

Once more, with feeling:

Such a plot would certainly be in character for the Barack Obama that exists in the febrile imagination of the conservative media. A secret FBI plot to entrap his successor would be the natural capstone to eight years of scheming to foist devious liberty-sapping socialist schemes onto an unsuspecting public. But it bears no resemblance to the actual Obama, who in point of fact repeatedly bent over backward to avoid weaponizing intelligence and law enforcement.

Obama bent over backward to avoid weaponizing intelligence and law enforcement? Come on, Jonathan. Even you can’t possibly believe that, can you?

When did Chait veer into fiction? Is this a recent shift? https://t.co/o953dl7KeT — RBe (@RBPundit) May 13, 2020

There is so much delusion in this tweet, it would take me 20 tweets to unpack each inanity. — Illiberal 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@2Illiberalality) May 13, 2020

And if history has taught us anything about politicians, it’s that they never appear to be anything other than exactly what they are. — RoBere (@RobberBeren) May 13, 2020

I mean, he was hesitant to be *seen* committing crimes, just not hesitant to commit them when he thought nobody was looking. — Senator Tim Allen (@senator_tim) May 13, 2020

Maybe Barack Obama “was extremely hesitant to even appear to abuse” his power for political ends, but we all know that appearances can be deceiving.

.@JoeBiden claimed Obama Admin didn’t have “a single whisper of scandal.” Not true.

— Fast & Furious

— Benghazi

— IRS targeting

— ISIS “J.V. Team”

— VA waitlists

— Taliban Five & Bergdahl

— Iran Deal “Echo Chamber”

— Downplaying Russia threat

— And more…https://t.co/52Gy4i8oFo — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 26, 2019

Still, though. Solid B+ for effort, Jonathan.

Nice parody. — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) May 13, 2020