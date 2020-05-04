The onetime love affair between Donald Trump and Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski isn’t just over, it’s dead. Actually, it’s deader than dead.

But just in case that weren’t already crystal-clear, this should pretty much seal the deal:

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

To be fair, “Psycho Joe Scarborough” and “Crazy Mika” also used Trump in the last election … but Trump wound up using them better.

And now he’s bringing up Scarborough’s dead intern. Because why not.

Well, yeah. Because he’s Donald Trump.