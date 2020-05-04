The onetime love affair between Donald Trump and Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski isn’t just over, it’s dead. Actually, it’s deader than dead.

But just in case that weren’t already crystal-clear, this should pretty much seal the deal:

To be fair, “Psycho Joe Scarborough” and “Crazy Mika” also used Trump in the last election … but Trump wound up using them better.

And now he’s bringing up Scarborough’s dead intern. Because why not.

Well, yeah. Because he’s Donald Trump.

