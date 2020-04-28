Even as China’s global standing isn’t what it used to be, at least the ChiComs can still count on useful idiots like Chris Murphy to do PR for them:

Here’s a question: He’s kidding, right? He’s gotta be kidding. Or else he just hopes we’re all stupid.

Trending

Murphy knows exactly where he’s getting his talking points from.

Because Orange Man Bad. Simple as that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChiComsChinaChinese propagandaChris MurphycoronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpEd MarkeyMike PompeoWuhan