AOC saw this tweet about some workers earning more in unemployment payments than they earned in wages while they were working before the COVID19 pandemic:
This is bonkers:
Roughly half of all U.S. workers stand to earn more in unemployment benefits than they did at their jobs before the coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a standstill. https://t.co/sXDmXH0PJ3
— Neil King (@NKingofDC) April 28, 2020
And she knew what had to be done:
Maybe we should pay people more https://t.co/wwstuFh0i4
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2020
Spoken like someone who has no idea what she’s talking about.
Hey guys! lets just pay people more. like duhhhhh! so easy! pic.twitter.com/3BKEUGzb46
— Be All (@Be_All_Truth) April 28, 2020
Then open a business and start paying people more.
— DeafDumbBlindBoy (@colinvsgravity) April 28, 2020
Maybe you should start a business and pay your employees whatever you feel like paying them. https://t.co/PlenvO9GEI
— HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) April 28, 2020
But “pay people more” just sounds so good, doesn’t it?
You're so embarrassing.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) April 28, 2020
Don’t hold your breath. She’s nothing if not absolutely shameless.