While a lot of people have attempted to politicize COVID19, ultimately this horrible virus makes no distinction between Left and Right.

And we’re very, very sorry to hear about Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s loss:

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him. pic.twitter.com/SFMOaBVCN3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother. pic.twitter.com/oOG6HArEL6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

May he rest in peace.

Condolences to @ewarren and the Warren family. We are all grateful for Don Reed's life of service. https://t.co/X3m3LEJBrg — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) April 23, 2020

My heart breaks for your family. I am so very sorry for your loss, and our prayers are with your family. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 23, 2020

So sorry. My condolences. — Christina Sommers 🧢 (@CHSommers) April 23, 2020

I’m so so sorry for your loss. Sending love to your entire family. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) April 23, 2020

Inna illahee wa inna illayhee raji'un [To God we belong, and to Him is our return] May his memory be a blessing, Senator. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 23, 2020

Terrible news, I'm sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing as his life was. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 23, 2020

Condolences and prayers to Sen. Warren’s family and loved ones.