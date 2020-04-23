As Twitchy told you yesterday, the New York Times’ big scoop on BARDA’s Dr. Rick Bright wasn’t without a few pretty significant red flags. Firstly, Bright hired Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, the same lawyers who represented Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford. And then there’s the bit about Bright’s move from BARDA to the NIH reportedly having been in the works for more than a year.

But Bright’s lawyers want to make it perfectly clear that Bright’s account of being fired for questioning the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID19 treatment is entirely on the level:

Guess time will tell. But based on what we’ve seen so far, we won’t grab our pitchforks and torches just yet.

Stay tuned …

