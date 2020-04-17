Yesterday, CNN reported that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was outraised in the first quarter by his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison:
Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison outraised Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in the first quarter of 2020 https://t.co/kH5iKWepIA pic.twitter.com/9WtcWcXKQy
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 16, 2020
Author Quinn Cummings, whose preferred pronouns, for the record, are “She/her/hers,” thinks that’s pretty hilarious. Because … well, just see for yourselves:
Probably not the first time a black man topped him. https://t.co/bTcVJrUZvr
— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 16, 2020
Get it?
Nice. I see what you did there.
— Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 16, 2020
BAZINGA!
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) April 16, 2020
QUINN!!!!!!!
— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) April 16, 2020
(Smiles pleasantly)
— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 16, 2020
Not sure what you’re smiling about, Quinn.
What part of you thought this was okay
— Nancy Pelosi Stan Account 🌐 (@AspiringNeolib) April 17, 2020
The part where her brain is supposed to be.
— KGBPutin (@KgbPutin) April 17, 2020
Do you think you're the good guy here?
— The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) April 17, 2020
She does. She really, really does.
Which is a bad and shameful thing?
— Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) April 17, 2020
Racist *and* homophobic. It's a twofer. https://t.co/fUUDah1f8M
— Mo Mo (@molratty) April 17, 2020
Can’t stand Lindsay Graham, but that was a cheap shot. Do better.
— The Duchess (@DuchessofDrivel) April 16, 2020
Idc how terrible sen. graham is. Weaponizing sexual orientation is unacceptable
— Luke Turner 🇺🇸 (@iamluketurner) April 17, 2020
I guess gay jokes are okay when you hate your target.
— The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) April 17, 2020
Homophobia is so edgy when you’re blue-checkmark. For the rest of us, we would get a Twitter timeout for this disgusting tweet.
— vbspurs (@vbspurs) April 17, 2020
This is sick and you should feel ashamed.
— Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) April 17, 2020
Homophobia is bad and you should stop.
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 17, 2020
You are a disgraceful hypocrite.
— Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 17, 2020
Hypocrites.
All of you.@vijaya
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 17, 2020