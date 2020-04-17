Yesterday, CNN reported that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was outraised in the first quarter by his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison:

Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison outraised Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in the first quarter of 2020 https://t.co/kH5iKWepIA pic.twitter.com/9WtcWcXKQy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 16, 2020

Author Quinn Cummings, whose preferred pronouns, for the record, are “She/her/hers,” thinks that’s pretty hilarious. Because … well, just see for yourselves:

Probably not the first time a black man topped him. https://t.co/bTcVJrUZvr — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 16, 2020

Get it?

Nice. I see what you did there. — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 16, 2020

BAZINGA! — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) April 16, 2020

QUINN!!!!!!! — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) April 16, 2020

(Smiles pleasantly) — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 16, 2020

Not sure what you’re smiling about, Quinn.

What part of you thought this was okay — Nancy Pelosi Stan Account 🌐 (@AspiringNeolib) April 17, 2020

The part where her brain is supposed to be. — KGBPutin (@KgbPutin) April 17, 2020

Do you think you're the good guy here? — The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) April 17, 2020

She does. She really, really does.

Which is a bad and shameful thing? — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) April 17, 2020

Can’t stand Lindsay Graham, but that was a cheap shot. Do better. — The Duchess (@DuchessofDrivel) April 16, 2020

Idc how terrible sen. graham is. Weaponizing sexual orientation is unacceptable — Luke Turner 🇺🇸 (@iamluketurner) April 17, 2020

I guess gay jokes are okay when you hate your target. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) April 17, 2020

Homophobia is so edgy when you’re blue-checkmark. For the rest of us, we would get a Twitter timeout for this disgusting tweet. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) April 17, 2020

This is sick and you should feel ashamed. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) April 17, 2020

Homophobia is bad and you should stop. — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 17, 2020

You are a disgraceful hypocrite. — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 17, 2020