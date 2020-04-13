Anyone who’s worried about the state of things in America should just take comfort in the words of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer:

HOYER to House Dems: "Members are advised that absent an emergency, the House is not expected to meet prior to Monday, May 4, 2020. " — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 13, 2020

"Absent an emergency, the House is not expected to meet prior to Monday, May 4, 2020." — Steny Hoyer email — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 13, 2020

Absent a what, now?

… well good thing we’re not in any emergencies right now https://t.co/VeyT4Kahum — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 13, 2020

Oh, luckily there's nothing going on that could qualify as an emergency at the moment. https://t.co/Gz0DzUIlj7 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 13, 2020

They’re from the government and they’re here to help. Eventually. Maybe. If they feel like it. Meh.

Absent an emergency? Dude, where have you been? https://t.co/W3lBL65HU5 — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) April 13, 2020

can someone please tell me how approaching 40% unemployment isn't an emergency https://t.co/bTZhvMpm5k — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 13, 2020

Good thing people dying isn’t an emergency to them. — Dog-faced Pony-boy 🌹 (@Rick05713768) April 13, 2020

“Emergency” is such a loaded term, you know?

Not for Democrats. They know that media will dutifully deflect any negative impacts of this to Trump instead of them. What do they care? https://t.co/4WqaoHyimg — RBe (@RBPundit) April 13, 2020

Exactly. They want this thing to go on as long as possible so as to paint Biden, Ron Klain, and co. as knights in shining armor who will make the virus go away — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 13, 2020

Steny Hoyer is apparently Mr. Kruger.

He’s not too worried about it.

yes, what possible emergency could there be? every single member of Dem leadership should be removed from office at a *minimum* — Pure Malarkey (@puremalarkey) April 13, 2020

Best of luck to us. We’re gonna need it.