As Twitchy told you yesterday, Rick Wilsonâ€™s baby, The Lincoln Project, has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president:
Anti-Trump GOP group @ProjectLincoln endorses Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/AvxwgauSXV
â€” Will Steakin (@wsteaks) April 8, 2020
Seems like that makes now as good a time as any to take a stroll down Memory Lane and look back at some of Rick Wilsonâ€™s past thoughts on Joe Biden:
Biden also has the impulse control of a toddler on speed, and no real intellectual framework or philosophy. 2/3
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 11, 2012
A Republican losing to Hillary would be honorable combat. Losing to Biden would be like being defeated by BoBo the Rabbit Boy.
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 15, 2013
No, let me remind you again, Washington pressâ€¦Joe Biden is a moron. A charming, affable moron, but a moron by any standard.
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 15, 2013
Biden is in Asia. Cue your weird uncle doing the Chinese imitation only he finds funny and muttering about the Yellow Peril.
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 3, 2013
@ZekeJMiller I read "Biden" and "train tour" and I see him in a propeller beanie shouting "CHOO CHOO! CHOO CHOO! CHOO! CHOO!!"
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 6, 2014
Oh, well. We've deployed Biden to quiet Ukraine. Expect the flames to keep rising.
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 19, 2014
Holder just said he found "great wisdom" from Joe Biden. Joe. Biden.
Joeâ€¦.Biden.
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 25, 2014
Oh oh. He mentioned trains. I hope someone has a towel for Biden.
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 21, 2015
@NayroozB You realize I'm mocking Biden's well-known lack of self-awareness and intellectual horsepower, yes?
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 23, 2015
Biden couldn't organize a birthday party, much less a coup.
â€” Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 2, 2015
Thereâ€™s lots more where that came from.
But before you get too excited about Rick Wilson looking like a complete jackass, he wants to tell you that youâ€™re the one who really looks stupid here:
Or what theyâ€™re doing is showing that Rick Wilson is an opportunist, a grifter, and a fraud.
This is how seriously one should take The Lincoln Project's endorsement of Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/YZD1ymjEY2
â€” RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020
"But he should be president, tho." â€“ Also Rick Wilson. https://t.co/WMtdFLYAdk
â€” RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020
"Vote for Biden for President to uphold conservative principles." â€“ Also Rick Wilson https://t.co/1X2Th56YwV
â€” RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020
"I'm a conservative. I endorse Joe Biden for president." â€“ Also Rick Wilson https://t.co/26VRKBr6M4
â€” RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020
"Please donate to the Lincoln Project to conserve conservatism. Also, we endorse Joe Biden for President. We're serious people." â€“ Also Rick Wilson https://t.co/urVfjJ6g4F
â€” RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020
Bless Rick Wilsonâ€™s intellectually dishonest heart.