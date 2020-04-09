As Twitchy told you yesterday, Rick Wilsonâ€™s baby, The Lincoln Project, has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president:

Seems like that makes now as good a time as any to take a stroll down Memory Lane and look back at some of Rick Wilsonâ€™s past thoughts on Joe Biden:

Thereâ€™s lots more where that came from.

But before you get too excited about Rick Wilson looking like a complete jackass, he wants to tell you that youâ€™re the one who really looks stupid here:

Or what theyâ€™re doing is showing that Rick Wilson is an opportunist, a grifter, and a fraud.

Bless Rick Wilsonâ€™s intellectually dishonest heart.

