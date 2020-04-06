Did you miss this heartbreaking video yesterday of a nurse who quit her job after being told to work in a COVID19 unit with no face mask?

Absolutely devastating, right?

“The historic incompetence of Donald trump & company will be directly responsible for the deaths of thousands.” This is very serious.

Or is it?

Unpossible. No one would ever make up something like that. And CBS News definitely wouldn’t just pick it up and run with it without verifying the story first. No, sirree.

Well, we’ve got some news of our own: It seems CBS News failed to do basic journalism.

Oh.

How could something like this have happened?

Everyone should’ve seen this coming. We’ve been down this road enough times before.

Basically.

 

Now why would our brave firefighters go and do something like that?

CBS News had a job to do, and they did it. That’s all that matters.

