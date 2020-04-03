Ladies and gentlemen, the COVID19 take that could only come from Vox’s Ian Millhiser:
My worst take is that we are lucky that this crisis happened under a GOP president. Even an incompetent one.
If Hillary Clinton were president, the initial response would be MUCH better. But McConnell would actively sabotage that response & Fox would whip people into a mob.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 3, 2020
Millhouse never disappoints.
God that’s depressing.
— Dixie Rodgers Noonan (@DixieNoonan) April 3, 2020
What’s depressing? That Ian thought his take was worth sharing with the rest of the class? We, too, find that depressing.
What a coincidence – I'm also writing a fantasy novel during quarantine.
— neontaster (@neontaster) April 3, 2020
Heh.
My God, you are actually a living parody
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 3, 2020
— Deedo M. (@Deedo_70) April 3, 2020
— Unagi (@brownrobin64) April 3, 2020
— Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) April 3, 2020
— KSLawBunny (@KSLawWolf) April 3, 2020
Yes, you are correct.
This is a terrible take.https://t.co/g2WAC8SVmT
— Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) April 3, 2020
There's no way this will be your worst take, but it is awful.
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 3, 2020
Not sure this is his worst take but it's up there against stiff competition. https://t.co/PpI1DILlBL
— Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) April 3, 2020
Nice try. But this is not your worst take, all your takes are your worst take.
— Phil, Doctor of Mystical Science (@philllosoraptor) April 3, 2020
Parting advice for Ian (not that he’ll take it):
Shut the hell up. https://t.co/rUKxeU0lgw
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 3, 2020