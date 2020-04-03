Yesterday, Brian Stelter touted a WaPo interview with Scott Burns, the screenwriter of “Contagion.” Because Burns’ screenwriter cred makes him an expert on the COVID19 response or something.

Well anyway, apparently CNN decided that they had to one-up the WaPo somehow. Enter Anderson Cooper, who managed to score a sweet video interview with Burns:

We are Real News, Mr. President.

Trending

Seems about right.

Must’ve been busy.

And they continue to deliver, God bless ’em.

