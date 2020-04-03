Yesterday, Brian Stelter touted a WaPo interview with Scott Burns, the screenwriter of “Contagion.” Because Burns’ screenwriter cred makes him an expert on the COVID19 response or something.

Well anyway, apparently CNN decided that they had to one-up the WaPo somehow. Enter Anderson Cooper, who managed to score a sweet video interview with Burns:

CNN brings on "Contagion" movie screenwriter, allows him to spread false coronavirusis a “hoax” narrative with no pushback. Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/6fo4ki5GAa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 3, 2020

We are Real News, Mr. President.

We will not air someone who makes fantastical and fictional claims and boasts during the middle of a pandemic which might cause panic through false information instead of experts. Also here's a Hollywood screenwriter. https://t.co/2i1e5Oge6c — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 3, 2020

Seems about right.

Where the hell is Sean Penn when we need him… — LOL_Whatever (@LOLWhat31707419) April 3, 2020

Must’ve been busy.

This is the kind of quality content I expect from @CNN — Doug Jones (@DoUgJoNeZ1) April 3, 2020

And they continue to deliver, God bless ’em.