In these tumultuous times, it’s good to know that at least the media have got their priorities straight:

The screenwriter of "Contagion": "I never contemplated a federal response that was so ignorant, misguided and full of dangerous information. I thought our leaders were sworn to protect us. I don’t get to write this story this time." (via @PostOpinions)https://t.co/FItye3HKB5 — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) April 2, 2020

CNN firefighter Brian Stelter really wants you to know about this:

Tweeter @back_ttys can’t help but be struck by that. What makes a screenwriter’s COVID19 take worth listening to, but Donald Trump’s regular White House COVID19 press briefings too objectionable for CNN to cover?

Won't air White House press briefings but will promote interviews with Hollywood screenwriters. pic.twitter.com/W5BkDjEZZe — BT (@back_ttys) April 2, 2020

Funny, that.

And horror novelists. — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 2, 2020

And actors — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) April 2, 2020

Yeah, we’re not sure why CNN thought that Sean Penn was qualified to weigh in on COVID19. Maybe other than the fact that he has a penchant for supporting communist regimes, that is.