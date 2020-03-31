Lefties and firefighters clutch their pearls every time Donald Trump refers to our media as “the enemy of the people.” It’s an attack on free speech, they cry.

Wonder if those same people will pick up their torches and pitchforks at this suggestion:

For what it’s worth, Rosie O’Donnell can totally get behind that:

Because Trump threatening to clamp down on the media’s speech is wrong, but wanting to do the same thing to Trump is just fine. Necessary, even.

We’re honestly a little surprised that Rosie left it at muzzling Trump. She could’ve taken it further:

That’s lovely.

