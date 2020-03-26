The COVID19 crisis has made at least one thing very clear to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: Republicans want people to die.
Especially war vets:
"Republicans now are making the argument:
'Let the World War II vets die. Let the Korean vets die. Let the Vietnam vets die. Let everybody in that generation die because we're worried about Boeing,'"
Love that he helpfully adds that he’s definitely not a Democrat. Really boosts his credibility as a critic of the GOP.
What the hell stupidity is this. https://t.co/Cd7NngA4Ne
It’s “Morning Joe.”
i’m not a republican but this is ridiculous
He gets more unhinged, irresponsible and destructive by the day.
What he’s saying is not just a lie; it’s a wicked lie.
