The COVID19 crisis has made at least one thing very clear to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: Republicans want people to die.

Especially war vets:

"Republicans now are making the argument: 'Let the World War II vets die. Let the Korean vets die. Let the Vietnam vets die. Let everybody in that generation die because we're worried about Boeing,'" — @JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/d7D6zzExOw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 26, 2020

Love that he helpfully adds that he’s definitely not a Democrat. Really boosts his credibility as a critic of the GOP.

What the hell stupidity is this. https://t.co/Cd7NngA4Ne — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) March 26, 2020

It’s “Morning Joe.”

i’m not a republican but this is ridiculous — 𝕕𝕠𝕞 (@DominicBolts) March 26, 2020

He gets more unhinged, irresponsible and destructive by the day. — doeh (@daryst1) March 26, 2020