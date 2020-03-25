Earlier today, the Federalist posted a piece by a dermatologist featuring some, um, questionable advice on COVID19 containment:

Unsurprisingly, the Federalist took a pretty sound beating from across the political spectrum.

But evidently that wasn’t enough for the powers that be at Twitter:

The warning wasn’t the end of it:

Twitter deleted the Federalist’s tweet sharing the controversial post and also temporary locked the Federalist’s account:

So, Twitter was just taking action against the spread of potentially harmful information. In that case, we have no reason to take issue with their decision.

Except we actually have pretty good reason to take issue with their decision.

It really is. Because Twitter’s concern about harmful misinformation appears to be highly selective.

Yep. Not even worth a finger-wag from Twitter.

These priorities are garbage, is what they are.

