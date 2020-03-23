The ChiComs have been using Twitter to spread a lot of fake news about COVID19.

Yeah, well, apparently Twitter isn’t too upset about it:

Coronavirus disinformation spread by senior Chinese government officials does not violate Twitter’s terms of service, a spokesperson for the company told The Daily Beast on Monday.

The spokesperson pointed to language on its website, which gives wide latitude to statements from government officials. “Presently,” the company says, “direct interactions with fellow public figures, comments on political issues of the day, or foreign policy saber-rattling on economic or military issues are generally not in violation of the Twitter Rules.”

According to Twitter, that language applies to recent falsehoods related to the novel coronavirus shared widely by senior Chinese officials, including the top spokesman for the country’s ministry of foreign affairs and a number of Beijing’s ambassadors around the world.

Good to know.

Heaven forbid.

What can Twitter say? Some fake news is more equal than others.

