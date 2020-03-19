OANN was also represented at today’s COVID19 presser. Here’s one of questions OANN chief White House reporter Chanel Rion decided to ask:

"Do you consider the phrase Chinese food racist" – Question from OANN at the White House briefing. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 19, 2020

The “reporter” from OANN asks President Trump is he thinks the term “Chinese food” is racist. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) March 19, 2020

Watch:

OAN asked Trump if the term "Chinese food" is racist pic.twitter.com/MYShtHkaeb — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 19, 2020

That was maybe … not the best question to ask.

An OAN reporter actually just asked with a straight face if saying "Chinese Food" is racist. We have some of the most important people in the room answering questions on a global pandemic and this is what we're asking them? pic.twitter.com/BrhPaPdM31 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2020

This is it. You're in the White House press briefing room with access to the most powerful person in the world. You stand up, put on a serious face, open your mouth, and ask https://t.co/UEVRFc6sp2 — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) March 19, 2020

"Chinese Virus" refers to the political entity that is the People's Republic of China. "Chinese Food" refers to the culture and ethnic groups of that region. If they were the same, then you'd be saying that Chinese culture and ethnicity is to blame for the virus, which is racist. https://t.co/MjkJaaIVMt — neontaster (@neontaster) March 19, 2020

So the "Chinese food" vs. "Chinese virus" argument from the OANN person almost made the exact opposite point of what she intended. Bizarre & unhelpful. The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China & was covered up by the Chinese Communist Party. It's not more complicated than that. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 19, 2020

The rationale behind this question is to troll the liberal media for the stupid "Wuhan virus is racist" narrative. I get it. But pro-tip for conservative media: Trolling the Left DOES NOT WIN ARGUMENTS OR ELECTIONS. IT'S JUST IMMATURE. https://t.co/aM7pUUgr84 — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) March 19, 2020

That was the dumbest possible way to ask that question about American media's complicity in repeating Chinese talking points. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

This might be the dumbest question I’ve ever heard. https://t.co/laU5gA6cQC — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 19, 2020

It was indeed pretty dumb. No big surprise that lots of media firefighters and lefties are upset about it.

Thank god we have OANN in the briefing room at this critical moment in our nations history — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 19, 2020

The OANN personality who asked Trump about Chinese food also promoted a conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was created in a North Carolina lab https://t.co/8bkM2fAF08 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 19, 2020

Very cool that a press conference about the coronavirus is now a chance for Trump to do his pity party routine about the "fake news." Took a question from a OANN pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who asked Trump is "Chinese food" is a racist term https://t.co/6sAOeyAPbI — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 19, 2020

Idiot “reporter” for the right-wing “news” outlet @OANN at White House coronavirus briefing tells Trump that the term “Chinese virus” can’t be racist because the term “Chinese food” is not racist. As if food is the same as a deadly virus. 😏 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 19, 2020

The tiny cable channel @OANN can do whatever it wants. What it chose to do today – is shameful. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 19, 2020

wtf even is this pic.twitter.com/EUTxikcPke — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 19, 2020

It’s a crap question. We’re more than willing to acknowledge that. Because it’s crap.

But, as the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams points out, the media seem to have a hell of a blind spot when it comes to reporters asking insanely stupid questions:

the OAN chinese food question is every bit as stupid PBS's yamiche alcindor taking yesterday's briefing down the "kung flu" rabbit hole. funny part is that only one of these questions has journos all upset and calling for a group to have its credentials stripped. — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) March 19, 2020

Exactly.

How about a little consistency, huh? Is that too much to ask from our media?

Evidently it is.