A short time ago, Axios reported that Bernie Sanders was suspending his presidential campaign … or did they?

Ok, this is what's annoying about online publishing at times. Now it looks as if @axios clearly DID report Sanders was suspending his campaign and removed the story. I searched that phrase. That link now goes to a 404 page. cc @jaketapper pic.twitter.com/TgQ57Jpzop — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 18, 2020

A lot of people seemed to think Bernie was calling it quits. But Bernie’s campaign quickly tried to put the kibosh on that:

There are no current plans for @BernieSanders to suspend his campaign. A top aide tells me:

“Nothing has changed since this morning.” — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) March 18, 2020

Bernie aide to me just now throws cold water on report he is dropping out: "Nothing has changed since Faiz’s statement this morning" — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 18, 2020

Apparently this headline was the source of the initial confusion:

I am going to delete the original tweet because that's not the story people reacted to originally. Here's a screen shot pic.twitter.com/LKef490MvT — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 18, 2020

It appears people misread an Axios report. He is “suspending” his Facebook ads. Not his campaign https://t.co/F6CFHpfRMM — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 18, 2020

Whether or not Bernie Sanders should drop out is another question (he should). But as of right now, he’s still in.