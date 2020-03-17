The Trump administration is reportedly seeking at least $800 billion from Congress in stimulus money to offset the economic ramifications of COVID19:

You may think that’s a good strategy; you may think it’s not.

Just don’t think what MSNBC’s Chris Hayes thinks:

Because $800 billion is totally the same thing as untold trillions and a complete upending of our economy and job market and everyday lives.

No, Chris. No it is not.

Rick Wilson likes to mock Trump supporters as being math-averse, but if we’ve learned anything lately — especially over the past several weeks — it’s that liberals are the ones who really struggle with math.

We sincerely hope that Chris Hayes isn’t as stupid as he appears. But if that’s the case, that’s not really good for him, either, because it means he’s just willfully intellectually dishonest.

