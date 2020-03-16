Donald Trump is nothing if not cold and cruel when it comes to dealing the COVID19 outbreak. Like, can you believe what he told governors on a conference call today? New York Times national correspondent Julie Bosman sure can’t:

Wow. Wow. Wow, you guys.

But that’s not even the craziest part of Bosman’s incredulity:

Wait … you mean she left something out? Quick! Where are our shocked faces?

She really does suck. Here’s what Julie didn’t feel was worth including in her “Wow” tweet:

Seems kind of important, Julie.

So is her New York Times colleague Peter Baker, as it turns out:

And Mara Gay:

Who could’ve guessed that math isn’t Mara’s only weakness? She also sucks at journalism! Go figure!

Ha!

Well deserved jokes at Mara Gay’s expense aside, though, it’s shameful and pathetic how low our media betters are willing to stoop in order to push a narrative, even in the middle of a national (and global) crisis.

Disgusting.

