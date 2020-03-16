Donald Trump is nothing if not cold and cruel when it comes to dealing the COVID19 outbreak. Like, can you believe what he told governors on a conference call today? New York Times national correspondent Julie Bosman sure can’t:

Wow. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call. via @jmartNYT https://t.co/RKZusLK5oY — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) March 16, 2020

Wow. Wow. Wow, you guys.

Yes. Local governments can handle this more quickly and efficiently. Why is everybody who's been calling Trump a fascist dictator for three years suddenly freaking out about him delegating responsibility? Wow indeed. https://t.co/bRciPSdlWT — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 16, 2020

But that’s not even the craziest part of Bosman’s incredulity:

Wow, please share the entire quote you hack. You’re why trust in your industry is lower than pond scum. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) March 16, 2020

Wait … you mean she left something out? Quick! Where are our shocked faces?

Julie is a NYT “journalist” who deliberately only quoted half of what he said. https://t.co/qaPCDqvtWT — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) March 16, 2020

Other than your bias, why not include the next two sentences: "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 16, 2020

He asked for a group effort. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” You suck. https://t.co/OODnLSQhOd — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 16, 2020

She really does suck. Here’s what Julie didn’t feel was worth including in her “Wow” tweet:

Wow. Second half of the Trump quote: "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” https://t.co/yF39xJS8Z4 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 16, 2020

Seems kind of important, Julie.

Julie Bosman tweets out a misleading Trump quote that leaves out important context. The part that’s left out is Trump saying, “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” https://t.co/Dc3F27MV1r — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 16, 2020

Don’t be this person, Julie. It’s unethical. Use the full quote. pic.twitter.com/IOxNvQqRQ8 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 16, 2020

You are bad at reporteringhttps://t.co/wxGdnLBdCW — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 16, 2020

So is her New York Times colleague Peter Baker, as it turns out:

Trump tells governors not to wait for federal government to look for needed medical equipment on their own. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment—try getting it yourselves,” he told them on the call, according to recording obtained by @jmartNYT https://t.co/vlOR08SeXK — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 16, 2020

Hack with partial quote. https://t.co/azIe34hiLR — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) March 16, 2020

And Mara Gay:

Trump told governors this morning they are on their own:

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times. https://t.co/K0sont7MBc — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 16, 2020

Who could’ve guessed that math isn’t Mara’s only weakness? She also sucks at journalism! Go figure!

Mara Gay, following the lead of her colleague @juliebosman, leaves out important context to Trump's quote in which he says, “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” https://t.co/DkewyggEMr — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 16, 2020

This also means that if you had a dollar for every NYT employee who snipped this quote to mislead people, you could give everyone in America $1 million. https://t.co/tWtoXXjnKY — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 16, 2020

Ha!

Well deserved jokes at Mara Gay’s expense aside, though, it’s shameful and pathetic how low our media betters are willing to stoop in order to push a narrative, even in the middle of a national (and global) crisis.

NYT employees doing some great journalism: both tweet only a part of the quote out and don’t provide full context. pic.twitter.com/XqVLCN0yml — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 16, 2020

So at least four times, including from the paper's twitter account, @nytimes reporters deliberately cut off the quote to misrepresent what President Trump said pic.twitter.com/htCyge6Rwg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 16, 2020

Disgusting.

The full quote includes this bit. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” This is a really frustrating time to be a news consumer. https://t.co/suQDeUdNEJ — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 16, 2020

Wow. Such hackery. — STOP SHAKING HANDS! Socially distant homeschooler (@FollowFew1) March 16, 2020

Even in a time of national crisis, we can’t depend on reporters to give us basic information without blatantly and willfully misleading us. When your goal is to make someone look bad, who needs the second half of the statement or any context whatsoever. #WhyWeHateYou https://t.co/lxrgDg17VZ — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) March 16, 2020