In case you missed it, Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison:

Harvey Weinstein was facing a minimum of 5 years but got much closer to the maximum possible of 29. At his age and with his alleged health issues this is essentially a life sentence. pic.twitter.com/y56omWSyb4 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) March 11, 2020

Well, hope you’ve got your tiny violins handy, because Weinstein’s very upset:

Before he was sentenced to 23 years in prison, Weinstein said he was confused by the rape case. “Thousands of men are losing due process. I’m worried about this country,” the disgraced Hollywood mogul said. https://t.co/NRDVkX4pO6 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein: “I am totally confused. I think men are confused about all of this…this feeling of thousands of men & women who are losing due process, I’m worried about this country… This is not the right atmosphere in the United States of America" https://t.co/2MxZV7MQVb — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2020

Playing the victim card after all he’s done takes some serious chutzpah. We’ll give him that. But that’s as generous as we’re willing to get.

What does he think a trial is???? — ThreePointSix 🩸🦷 (@ThreePointSix_) March 11, 2020

he said, after being afforded due process. — Mike (@doubchumbo) March 11, 2020

I mean he quite literally had due process https://t.co/KvTsgvgMCQ — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 11, 2020

What due process did he lose? He literally was able to defend himself. He wasn’t cancelled. He was convicted. — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) March 11, 2020

Sorry, Harvey. Except not sorry.