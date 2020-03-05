As Twitchy told you, in Hulu’s new Hillary documentary, Bill Clinton claims that he had that sexual affair with Monica Lewinsky “to manage my anxieties.” That smells like BS to us … and it definitely does to Juanita Broaddrick:

What in the Hell? On the next episode will he share why he raped. Bill Clinton says having sex with Monica Lewinsky was 'to manage my anxieties' | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/AFuQgphrJ2 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 5, 2020

Hard to blame her for being appalled.

WTF??????? — Catherine Frisbie (@Glambeautykitty) March 5, 2020

I am sickened by this man. — Sandy eno (@Sandyeno2) March 5, 2020

Gag me. He has no shame. — Daina Dee (@DainaDee) March 5, 2020

Paula Jones, another alleged victim of Bill Clinton’s notorious sexual appetite, is disgusted as well:

I know, RIGHT! 🙄 Bill would get sex anyway he could…from a willing participant or forcing himself on women! He admitted he’s a sex addict! 🤪🤬🙄 https://t.co/VZn5r20j4i — Paula Jones 🏡☀️🐓🌷 (@ThePaulaJones) March 5, 2020

But we’re all supposed to believe Clinton was just trying to alleviate his stress. OK.