We knew that Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race would be rough on media firefighters, but Brian Stelter seems to be taking it especially hard.
"With Warren, The Dream of a Female President Dies Again"
Column by @MollyJongFast 👇🏼 https://t.co/UvA6tF9MvH
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 5, 2020
The dream is dead, you guys.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2020
Gotta make sure you keep getting those book party invites. pic.twitter.com/7EPhdFx3cs
— BT (@back_ttys) March 5, 2020
Well, yeah.
Maybe when Brian sees Katie Hill at the next party, he can convince her to run. https://t.co/99a3WTk4vQ
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2020
Heh. Great idea.
But seriously, you guys. We shouldn’t poke at Brian today. He’s understandably upset about what Warren’s exit means for America:
this: https://t.co/y1FczoONXm
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 5, 2020
That.
What about this? You going to offer an actual thought? https://t.co/3YF0NRZS5U
— HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) March 5, 2020
Eh, it’s pretty clear what he’s thinking.
Oh FFS pic.twitter.com/hxp3CZZsLi
— BT (@back_ttys) March 5, 2020
You left out two words at the end”… is stupid.” FIFY
— OverseaerUSA (@OverseaerUSA) March 5, 2020
Honestly, if “this” says anything, it’s that the Democratic Party has a sexism problem. Guessing that’s not the point Brian was going for, but it’s the one he’s reinforcing.
Why are the Democrats so misogynist?
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 5, 2020
Is the implication that either the DNC or Democrat voters are anti-woman?
Or both?
Because those are the two entities at play here.
— TheLanceMan (@TheLanceMan1) March 5, 2020
Man, the Left is horrible to their women.
— Dog face pony Rookie San (@Rookie_San) March 5, 2020
Why are the Dems so sexist, Brian? I hope you get to the bottom of this.
— Jay Arr (@JayArr67578594) March 5, 2020