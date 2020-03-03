Decidedly terrifying moment at Joe Biden’s victory speech, as two “Let Dairy Die” protesters rushed the stage while Biden was speaking.

Watch:

Holy hell.

Trending

Great question. Jill Biden shouldn’t’ve had to step in.

 

And thank goodness for Symone D. Sanders:

In all seriousness, this should never have happened.

