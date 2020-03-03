Decidedly terrifying moment at Joe Biden’s victory speech, as two “Let Dairy Die” protesters rushed the stage while Biden was speaking.
Scary moment during Biden's Super Tuesday speech as screaming protesters rush the stage.
Holy hell.
Where the hell was his security team?
Where is his security? That is awful.
Great question. Jill Biden shouldn’t’ve had to step in.
Jill Biden handled that milk protester like a boss. Swap Bidens?
And thank goodness for Symone D. Sanders:
Wow, @SymoneDSanders having literally none it. Look at her hit the stage and then the protestor. Game ball performance.
Y'all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh.
Symone Sanders comin' in hot with the Spear! She deserves an honorary @WWE Women's Champion belt for that.
Home girl handled BIZNESS !!! Those protesters were vegans demanding an end to dairy production. But @SymoneDSanders gave a whole new definition to the phrase "got milk" !!
In all seriousness, this should never have happened.
Where was Secret Service!?! Some people were probably having flashbacks of Sirhan Sirhan. This was bad.
