Decidedly terrifying moment at Joe Biden’s victory speech, as two “Let Dairy Die” protesters rushed the stage while Biden was speaking.

Watch:

Scary moment during Biden's Super Tuesday speech as screaming protesters rush the stage. pic.twitter.com/TVsT6juRYQ — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) March 4, 2020

Holy hell.

Where the hell was his security team? https://t.co/cDb1YncaRe — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 4, 2020

Where is his security? That is awful. — Terri Harmon (@frogaustin) March 4, 2020

Great question. Jill Biden shouldn’t’ve had to step in.

Jill Biden handled that milk protester like a boss. Swap Bidens? — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 4, 2020

And thank goodness for Symone D. Sanders:

Wow, @SymoneDSanders having literally none it. Look at her hit the stage and then the protestor. Game ball performance. pic.twitter.com/8sJ4dfgi4u — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) March 4, 2020

Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh. pic.twitter.com/2Fib5ZqLoN — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) March 4, 2020

Symone Sanders comin’ in hot with the Spear! She deserves an honorary @WWE Women’s Champion belt for that. https://t.co/PdEf4EesiJ — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 4, 2020

Home girl handled BIZNESS !!! Those protesters were vegans demanding an end to dairy production. But @SymoneDSanders gave a whole new definition to the phrase “got milk” !! https://t.co/YhZsZelLJa — Van Jones (@VanJones68) March 4, 2020

In all seriousness, this should never have happened.