As Twitchy told you last night, Joe Biden’s campaign finally cleared up all that confusion surrounding Biden’s story about being arrested on his way to visit Nelson Mandela in prison. Campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield explained that Biden wasn’t arrested, per se, but rather he was separated from members of the CBC who he had accompanied on his trip.

That is … not the same thing as being arrested.

Obviously, Bedingfield’s explanation was insufficient. But maybe Biden himself could explain it better. On CNN this morning, Biden told John Berman what he really meant by all this:

Watch:

Nobody digs a hole quite like Joe Biden.

