Wow. Not only is Bette Midler a successful actress and singer, but she apparently also dabbles in poetry.
Check out the lovely rhyme she wrote about Lindsey Graham and Richard Grenell:
Linseedy Graham, that Southern ham,
Has got a secret, oh yes ma’am
The truth is coming out and soon,
Seed’s in love with a Trumpy goon!
That brand new hack? Head of Intell?
Lindsey’s such a Southern Belle! pic.twitter.com/Q7Jwyio7Fh
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 27, 2020
Charming. Absolutely charming.
Strange coming from a woman who is adored by the gay community. 🤔
— Sassy (@BettyRage2) February 27, 2020
Ms. Bette please do better. This kind of gay baiting isn’t cool.
— Dungeness Crab (@CrabDungeness) February 27, 2020
She thinks it’s hilarious, though. And as long as a bunch of her fans do, too, she’s not gonna stop.
That was homophobic.
— Julie (@JulieLvsPACKERS) February 27, 2020
This is about as homophobic as I've seen in a long time. https://t.co/BAYMzwKI4n
— Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) February 27, 2020
Homophobia is okay apparently, as long as it's against Republicans
— Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) February 27, 2020
Apparently homophobic remarks are totally cool when it’s the Left. Gotta love their principles, or lack thereof.
— Brian Powers (@BrianPowers55) February 27, 2020