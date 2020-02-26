Bernie Sanders may have shot to the head of the Democratic presidential candidate pack, but before he gets too comfortable with his position, he should know that Mitch McConnell’s standing by with his scythe:

Cocaine Mitch ain’t playin’.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersDemocratsGreen New DealGrim ReaperJoe Bidenmedicare for allMitch McConnellsocialismsocialist