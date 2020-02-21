California Gov. Gavin Newsom has just proposed something so genius in its simplicity, we don’t even know what to say about it. So we’re just going to plunk it down right here so you can behold it in all its glory:

Doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing the same way they do for insulin or antibiotics. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 21, 2020

How has no one thought of this before?

The party of ideas. https://t.co/zCL64EgPpW — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 21, 2020

Hey, it’s technically an idea, so …

To be fair, he’s just reiterating what he said the other day:

Newsom, getting deep: “Doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing the same way they do for insulin and antibiotics. Why not?” pic.twitter.com/8BD7eSkla8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 19, 2020

The applause must’ve encouraged him to share his take with an even wider audience.

This is a clown post, yes? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 21, 2020

*hits blunt* — Patrick Aris (@aris_patrick) February 21, 2020

*Coughs as he passes the Afghan Kush to the left* https://t.co/hR7ecpbcx8 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 21, 2020

They’ve got some powerful stuff in California.

Ask your physician what API is right for you! — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 21, 2020

"Hi this is Karen from CVS. I'm calling to verify a prescription for a three-bedroom two-bath ranch style home." — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 21, 2020

*coughing* please, help, i need a 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with *cough* french doors to the patio https://t.co/m94rQlJ5tF — joe perticone (@JoePerticone) February 21, 2020

California is gonna get wild when Real Estate agents start performing surgery. https://t.co/zmFm9qiSgF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 21, 2020

"I have a blockage in my sinus I think and a fever."

"Okay here's an apartment. Check back with me after you've moved in." — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 21, 2020

Makes sense to us!

Governors should be able to run a state, but here we are. https://t.co/R4qAghwzwy — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 21, 2020

Well, he’s helping to run California into the ground, for what that’s worth.