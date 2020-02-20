In case you haven’t noticed, it’s a weird time to be alive.

Earlier today, Donald Trump compared Roger Stone to James Comey, because why not?

For James Comey, there’s no such thing as bad attention. So when he saw Trump talking about him, he seized the opportunity to relish the spotlight:

Trending

So that’s a thing James Comey is doing now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGIFJames ComeyMariah Carey