In case you haven’t noticed, it’s a weird time to be alive.
Earlier today, Donald Trump compared Roger Stone to James Comey, because why not?
“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020
For James Comey, there’s no such thing as bad attention. So when he saw Trump talking about him, he seized the opportunity to relish the spotlight:
https://t.co/OvwhKQHXFp pic.twitter.com/JFc4jsw3Wr
— James Comey (@Comey) February 20, 2020
So that’s a thing James Comey is doing now.
