As Twitchy told you, Michael Bloomberg’s campaign released a doctored (!) video featuring footage from last night’s debate:

Firefighters didn’t waste any time calling Bloomberg out for his shameless attempt to pull a fast one on the American people.

lmaoooo i love the too serious journalists FACT-CHECKING this video as a dangerous and deceptively edited FAKE. What was your first clue? The goofy zoom-in editing or the cricket sound effects in the background? Man, nothing gets past you guys. https://t.co/JBYQy3McmJ — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 20, 2020

"There were not, in fact, crickets in that studio that evening." — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 20, 2020

But it’s not just Real Journalists™ who are outraged. Ben Rhodes is also shocked and appalled that Team Bloomberg would peddle “pure disinformation”:

This is pure disinformation. https://t.co/29Smbria9w — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 20, 2020

Ben Rhodes is upset, you guys.

If there’s one thing Ben Rhodes can’t stand, it’s disinformation.

and you know a lot about disinformation soooooo https://t.co/5jSeJsdxlb — kaitlin, not that gun girl (@thefactualprep) February 20, 2020

Only Ben Rhodes should be allowed to spread disinformation, dammit!

Well yeah, considering you're the one that pushed the Iran Deal pure disinformation, this *is* right in your lane.https://t.co/8hDwQWw8cR https://t.co/OgHIQTvwRN — Tom (@BoreGuru) February 20, 2020

What is ultimately more destructive for America, Ben? Tweeting out a silly video that no one actually believes is genuine, or making a “deal” with a terrorist regime, lying to Americans about it, and bragging about lying to Americans about it?