As Twitchy told you, Michael Bloomberg’s campaign released a doctored (!) video featuring footage from last night’s debate:
Anyone? pic.twitter.com/xqhq5qFYVk
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 20, 2020
Firefighters didn’t waste any time calling Bloomberg out for his shameless attempt to pull a fast one on the American people.
lmaoooo i love the too serious journalists FACT-CHECKING this video as a dangerous and deceptively edited FAKE.
What was your first clue? The goofy zoom-in editing or the cricket sound effects in the background? Man, nothing gets past you guys. https://t.co/JBYQy3McmJ
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 20, 2020
"There were not, in fact, crickets in that studio that evening."
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 20, 2020
But it’s not just Real Journalists™ who are outraged. Ben Rhodes is also shocked and appalled that Team Bloomberg would peddle “pure disinformation”:
This is pure disinformation. https://t.co/29Smbria9w
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 20, 2020
Ben Rhodes is upset, you guys.
Well @Twitter…what will it be?😙☕ https://t.co/XFMT2aygtj
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 20, 2020
If there’s one thing Ben Rhodes can’t stand, it’s disinformation.
and you know a lot about disinformation soooooo https://t.co/5jSeJsdxlb
— kaitlin, not that gun girl (@thefactualprep) February 20, 2020
Only Ben Rhodes should be allowed to spread disinformation, dammit!
Well yeah, considering you're the one that pushed the Iran Deal pure disinformation, this *is* right in your lane.https://t.co/8hDwQWw8cR https://t.co/OgHIQTvwRN
— Tom (@BoreGuru) February 20, 2020
What is ultimately more destructive for America, Ben? Tweeting out a silly video that no one actually believes is genuine, or making a “deal” with a terrorist regime, lying to Americans about it, and bragging about lying to Americans about it?