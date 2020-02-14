Earlier this week, Joy Behar asked Bari Weiss to explain how bisexuality works. We should’ve known that she’d find a way to top that:

Joy Behar: 'Every single' Democratic presidential candidate has a racism problem. pic.twitter.com/WE97OeTAbz — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) February 14, 2020

Lots to unpack there.

First off, since when are “we” lenient on Republicans when it comes to racism? And their policies are racist? Also, “this is a racist country”? Also, if you’re trying to argue that we should vote for Democrats even though “every single one of them has something in their background that doesn’t look good for race,” then what exactly makes any of them better than Republicans?

Why does anyone — anyone — listen to Joy Behar? About anything?

