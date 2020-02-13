Earlier today, Donald Trump took aim at Michael Bloomberg’s height, because of course:

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Not to be outdone, Bloomberg hit back with a Trumpesque response of his own:

.@realDonaldTrump – we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

Both guys look pretty silly and petty here, but according to CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, this fight has a clear winner:

I have no opinion on my preferred candidate at the moment…but Bloomberg has *nailed* Trump's existential fear and is taking aim like a missile. It's glorious 🔥😂 https://t.co/Kmln4ynsCF — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 13, 2020

“Like a missile,” you guys. Isn’t it “glorious”?

this is cable news brain https://t.co/EGc8ZKxudI — my pal andy (@andylevy) February 13, 2020

A pretty acute case, by the looks of it.

Not really. — ConservativeKoolaid (@ConservativeKo3) February 13, 2020

Bloomberg's statement is petty and it's sad that this is what we've come to. Full stop. — WS1 (@wschambach1) February 13, 2020