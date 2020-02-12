Happy Black History Month, everybody:

It shouldn’t be real. But apparently it is:

This isn’t even a one-off kind of thing.

We’re amazed not only that someone thought this “reënactment” [sic] featuring a bunch of white people pretending to be slaves was a good idea, but also that someone filmed it and the New Yorker decided it was worth sharing with the world.

Ooooof.

Pro-tip for woke white students thinking about pretending to be fugitive slaves: Don’t. Just … don’t.

