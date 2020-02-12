Color us legit impressed that Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has enjoyed such a long congressional career. So few lines of work reward stupidity so generously!

And make no mistake: Sheila Jackson Lee is a genuine idiot. Exhibit 58327193:

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee calls Trump's budget plan racist: "This document is trying to uproot the long belief that poor people, particularly African Americans, and now immigrants and others, are lazy. This budget clearly emphasizes that unfortunately racially charged direction…" pic.twitter.com/hrBzbLj84E — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 12, 2020

We get that she doesn’t like Donald Trump, but surely she’s got at least one person on her staff who can come up with a better argument than that huge bowl of word salad.

Yet she thinks they are too "lazy" to get ID for voting. It's 🤡🌎 — Jeffy (@jeffy007bond) February 12, 2020

What’s wrong with “trying to uproot the long belief that poor people, particularly African Americans, and now immigrants and others, are lazy”? Isn’t that the goal? Isn’t that a good thing?

Rep Lee’s projection of what she thinks of those communities is apparent. — Mike Inindy (@InindyMike) February 12, 2020

It’s crystal-clear.