Color us legit impressed that Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has enjoyed such a long congressional career. So few lines of work reward stupidity so generously!

And make no mistake: Sheila Jackson Lee is a genuine idiot. Exhibit 58327193:

We get that she doesn’t like Donald Trump, but surely she’s got at least one person on her staff who can come up with a better argument than that huge bowl of word salad.

What’s wrong with “trying to uproot the long belief that poor people, particularly African Americans, and now immigrants and others, are lazy”? Isn’t that the goal? Isn’t that a good thing?

It’s crystal-clear.

