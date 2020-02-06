You thought the Democratic Iowa caucus was a cluster before? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s about to get worse.

DNC Chair Tom Perez is calling for an immediate recanvass:

If there’s one thing the DNC will not abide, it’s incompetence.

We’re guessing God doesn’t want any part of this. He’d rather just sit back and laugh like the rest of us.

Well, it doesn’t matter. Because we’re gonna do it again!

Woohoo!

It really is impressive. We’re kind of in awe, actually.

Hope Team Bernie’s ready … Round 2’s shaping up to be a doozy!

It’s OK. At least this time, it should work. Because the Iowa Democratic Party is reportedly totally on board with Perez’s demand:

Straight. Into. Our. Veins.

We seriously can’t get enough of this.

