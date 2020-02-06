You thought the Democratic Iowa caucus was a cluster before? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s about to get worse.

DNC Chair Tom Perez is calling for an immediate recanvass:

Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

If there’s one thing the DNC will not abide, it’s incompetence.

✍🏼you’re✍🏼doing✍🏼amazing✍🏼sweetie✍🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 6, 2020

We’re guessing God doesn’t want any part of this. He’d rather just sit back and laugh like the rest of us.

Don't you normally finish the initial count before you recanvass? https://t.co/ldIzfEhwtp — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 6, 2020

I was under the impression that the initial canvass hadn't even finished yet https://t.co/zsKseFNoZe — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) February 6, 2020

Well, it doesn’t matter. Because we’re gonna do it again!

DNC: the D is for “do-over” https://t.co/W41cQL1pIv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 6, 2020

oh great LET'S DO THIS ALL OVER AGAIN HOW FUN https://t.co/k4n8i82Dvo — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 6, 2020

Woohoo!

How did they screw this up so badly? https://t.co/TLkjlfUWJq — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) February 6, 2020

It really is impressive. We’re kind of in awe, actually.

Alternate Headline: "In light of getting caught…" https://t.co/vovSqhmKoi — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 6, 2020

Hope Team Bernie’s ready … Round 2’s shaping up to be a doozy!

DNC: The people will keep voting until they get the right result. https://t.co/MlEqGTNT8e — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 6, 2020

Apparently when Bernie Sanders wins in Iowa, as he did in 2016 and again in 2020, the D.N.C. apparently stands for “Do Not Count.” https://t.co/OuV1svCT3a — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 6, 2020

Juuuuuuust before Bernard takes the lead. Flawless execution here. https://t.co/BQ6Nmubhad — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) February 6, 2020

“I won Iowa.. TWICE” – Bernie Sanders at the convention https://t.co/uFf23KOrzM — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2020

THEY’RE TRYING TO ROB BERNIE! TAKE TO THE STREETS COMRADES! 🌹 https://t.co/Q4xT5pnoM6 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 6, 2020

Tfw it looks like Bernie might win so you gotta rig it all over again https://t.co/UkwUHRrN78 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 6, 2020

It’s OK. At least this time, it should work. Because the Iowa Democratic Party is reportedly totally on board with Perez’s demand:

NEW: The Iowa Democratic Party did not have advance warning that @TomPerez was calling for a recanvass of the Iowa caucus results, two people familiar with the matter tell @CNN. Perez doesn't point out that the DNC has been running the show in Iowa for the last 48 hours. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) February 6, 2020

Straight. Into. Our. Veins.

We seriously can’t get enough of this.