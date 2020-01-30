It seems pretty safe to say at this point that Trump defense team member Jay Sekulow has had more than enough of Adam Schiff (and the Dems in general). For evidence to support that assertion, look no further than this:

Sen. Reed asks who's paying Rudy. Schiff says he doesn't know, but it tells world leaders the "American presidency is open for business." Sekulow: "Open for business.. I'll tell you who was open for business…" the brings up Bidens, chastises Dems for wondering who funds Rudy. — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 30, 2020

Watch:

Jay Sekulow — 1

Adam Schiff — zero point zero. pic.twitter.com/yZSQShvYy6 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 30, 2020

Oof.

Damn. Sekulow got pissed. — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 30, 2020

Sekulow just went off on Schiff. Loved it. — GalacticRedPill (@GalacticRedPill) January 30, 2020

Jay Sekulow just treated Adam Schiff like yesterday's garbage 😂😂😂 — Sonny Burnett (@a219224) January 30, 2020

Hahahaha @JaySekulow just rekt Schiff — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2020

Jay Sekulow just destroyed Adam Schiff on the Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/xovMbX9HLd — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 30, 2020

Jay Sekulow just dropped the MOAB on Schiff in his defense answer regarding the letter Democrats sent to UK trying to gain information and interfere. — Red Blooded American🇺🇸 (@Vandevere9988) January 30, 2020

If you’re looking for a refresher on the letter in question, here you go: