Michael Bloomberg will never be President of the United States. Not that that was ever in doubt, but this should seal the deal once and for all:
While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/AKAj8nMZhv
— Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2020
I regret to inform you that Mike Bloomberg attempted to shake a dog’s mouth. pic.twitter.com/hKsagJ4xAf
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 28, 2020
Can a no-chance-in-hell president still be impeached? Because if that’s not impeachable, we don’t know what is.
Mike Bloomberg. He’s just like us? pic.twitter.com/sDIY8AK48C
— Abigail Marone (Text LIFE to 88022) (@abigailmarone) January 28, 2020
[takes out phone, googles "how do dogs work"]
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 28, 2020
"Siri, how do dogs work" https://t.co/KPjzl6P5fe
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 28, 2020
Retail politics is all about kissing babies, and shaking dog faces. https://t.co/uUgvS270jn
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 28, 2020
This is horrifying.
Has he never learned you shake a dog's paw and not it's mouth? https://t.co/6wOmEbiDDM
— Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) January 28, 2020
Lmfaooo what the helllll
— 😼 (@reformedklipdic) January 28, 2020
Uhhh… wtf was that? Lol
— RenéMiette (@MieteRene) January 28, 2020
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) January 28, 2020
— Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) January 28, 2020
— Beel (@tomservo10) January 28, 2020
Michael Bloomberg, what is you doing?
campaign expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/fwlgXKt2Bv
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 28, 2020