This has got to come as tough news for Brian Stelter, but it seems that his onetime 2020 presidential candidate of choice Michael Avenatti isn’t very bright:

Avenatti represents Gary Franklin, who accused Nike of hiding illegal payments to basketball recruits. The lawyer searched “nike put options” and items related to “insider trading” on March 10 and after taking Franklin’s case. Avenatti also visited the Nasdaq’s website to monitor Nike’s stock price and find pricing for options tied to the sneaker giant’s stock.

The internet searches took place less than two weeks before Avenatti was arrested and charged with federal extortion and bank and wire fraud. Federal prosecutors allege Avenatti threatened to publicize accusations that Nike illegally paid families of college recruits unless the company paid him and another lawyer between $15 million and $25 million to conduct an internal investigation.

The attorney isn’t charged with insider trading and did not trade Nike stock.