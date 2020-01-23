CNN is Real News, Mr. President. Keep that in mind when you look at this:

There’s a chyron for you. I didn’t know anyone was keeping count. pic.twitter.com/gBTqAE5F0v — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 23, 2020

Covering the stories that really matter.

I don't know why anyone would be surprised. And it doesn't strike me as odd that journalists would keep track of what are official pronouncements from the President of the United States. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 23, 2020

It strikes me as odd that in the midst of impeachment, this qualifies as news. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 23, 2020

Given how the president historically responds to criticism, Twitter output as a measure of his impeachment reaction is perfectly newsworthy. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 23, 2020

I disagree. The content of what he says is more important than counting him RT'ing the official GOP account or Jim Jordan. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 23, 2020

Exactly. Does CNN literally have nothing better to do than keep a running count on Donald Trump’s tweets? Wait, don’t answer that. We know the answer: CNN literally has nothing better to do.

Listen, CNN needs something to be breaking at every moment. — Rob Waldeck (@Robertwaldeck) January 23, 2020

That’s a person’s sole job at CNN. Just like Darcy’s job is to sit and watch Fox all day. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) January 23, 2020

It’s really just sad at this point. But if CNN can’t find actual news to report, guess they’re stuck making it up.

Heh.