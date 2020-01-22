Something’s been going on during the Senate impeachment trial. Something more people need to know about. Have you been paying attention? If not, get down on your knees and thank your lucky stars that someone out there has been:

No, Republicans weren't banned from the SCIF. No, Trump's lawyer wasn't banned from Judiciary. No, Democrats didn't take "33 days" to transmit the articles. My fact check of false claims Trump's lawyers made yesterday on the Senate floor: https://t.co/Fer7rfLcWE — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 22, 2020

It wasn’t just Sekulow who used the 33 days figure, either. It was repeatedly referenced later in the evening as the other attorneys spoke — R.L. Alitheia (@RLAlitheia) January 22, 2020

Yep. Trump’s lawyers said “33 days” nine times yesterday. Sekulow, Cipollone and Philbin all used it. It was a talking point, not a brief slip. https://t.co/yxTfmQWuB1 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 22, 2020

Even “talking point” is too mild a term for what’s been going on. L.A. Times consumer columnist David Lazarus may very well have stumbled on something big:

33 is an important number to evangelicals. Jesus is said to have been 33 when he was crucified https://t.co/BmBklQtN75 — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) January 22, 2020

dude you cracked the code — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 22, 2020

Been a Christian my entire life and 33 has never been an important number to anything. Take the colander off your head. — Brown Man Speak 🧔🏽 (@BrownManSpeak) January 22, 2020

55378008 is an important number to middle schoolers. When you type it on a calculator and hold it upside down, it looks like BOOBLESS. — Tyler Petersen (@TylerPetersen8) January 22, 2020

What happens when you play the record backwards? — Kirk Merritt (@Kirk4Defiance) January 22, 2020

33 was Larry Bird number. Larry Bird had a mustache. John Bolton has a mustache. This is Trump lawyers way of threatening Bolton’s life if he testifies. — Jasper Parks (@JasperParks007) January 22, 2020

33X2 is 66. Add another 6 and you have 666. you know what that mean, right? — Cyrus the Great (@nkrancher) January 22, 2020

Your IQ is also said to be 33 after tweet like this — David 👣🐢📽️🇺🇸 (@oaty_3) January 22, 2020

this will go in the books alongside MSNBC's body language expert and the time that CNN guest said lowering the flags to half-staff on Aug. 8 is secret code for "Heil Hitler." pic.twitter.com/8vbon9f4QW — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 22, 2020

David Lazarus' last name is Lazarus. Lazarus is the name of the man Jesus raised from the dead. David Lazarus is a Russian asset. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 22, 2020

