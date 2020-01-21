This afternoon, White House counsel Pat Cipollone couldn’t resist pointing out that the Senate impeachment trial was interfering with some Democratic presidential hopefuls’ campaign plans:

But Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar wasn’t having it:

That was WaPo “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin’s cue to show up and help a sister out:

Trending

You’ll have to excuse Jennifer Rubin. She’s not used to not being a garbage person.

It’s OK when liberals do it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy KlobucharJennifer Rubinmenmultitaskingsexismsexist