It’s hard to fault Hillary Clinton for spouting off on the 2020 election so much. After all, the media can’t seem to quit her and if it weren’t for them, she could retire to the life of obscurity that she’s so richly earned.

But the media can’t abandon their queen, and thus we will continue to be subjected to her political takes. Takes like this:

Hillary Clinton has advice for Democratic voters faced with an unsettled field of presidential contenders: pick a winner. https://t.co/soPwv1IGNG — ABC News (@ABC) January 17, 2020

More from ABC News:

“This is an election that will have such profound impact, so take your vote seriously,” Clinton said. “And for Democratic voters, try to vote for the person you think is most likely to win. Because at the end of the day, that is what will matter — and not just in the popular vote, but the electoral college.” Voters must act thoughtfully “because Lord knows what will happen if we don’t retire the current incumbent and his henchmen, as (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi so well described them,” the former first lady said.

Wow, brilliant.

that’s a good idea. wish i thought of it — Dr. Smallpenis (@CNNRGLDN) January 17, 2020

Surprised picking a winner has never been tried smh https://t.co/hebBdTYDhT — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 17, 2020

It's a good idea, we should have done that last time — Balenciaga Balaclava (@Devon_OnEarth) January 17, 2020

Where would Democrats be without Hillary Clinton? Other than quite possibly in the White House right now?

Hillary Clinton shouldn't give advice. — Jeni Peni (@peni_jeni) January 17, 2020

She's the exact opposite of who you should be taking advice from. — the Flash (@ThickenParm) January 17, 2020

Interesting advice coming from someone who picked their own opponent and still lost. — Josh the Russian (@JoshthePagan) January 17, 2020

so the opposite of 2016? https://t.co/AEfb2t9BIW — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 17, 2020

"but she won the popular vote*!!" *thing that has never decided presidential elections — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 17, 2020