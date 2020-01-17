Some people out there will try to tell you that there’s no such thing as a terrible opinion. Those people are wrong. Case in point, this opinion piece for NBC News from freelance writer and cultural critic Noah Berlatsky:

NBC News THINK has filed this under “HOT TAKE”:

Which is appropriate. Because this take is scorchin’. Berlatsky concludes:

It’s difficult to address injustice, however, if you’re unwilling to say injustice exists. Politicians and pundits, Republican and Democratic alike, have been unwilling to reprimand voters or hold them accountable. But voters are not well-intentioned innocents who are helplessly manipulated by malevolent leaders. They make important decisions as constitutional actors, for which they have moral responsibility. Racist voting isn’t an accident. It’s a choice that may violate the principles of our Constitution and our legal system. We should say so, and then we should find ways to reduce the harm it causes.

More heat from Berlatsky’s Twitter feed:

OK, buddy.

