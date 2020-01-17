Some people out there will try to tell you that there’s no such thing as a terrible opinion. Those people are wrong. Case in point, this opinion piece for NBC News from freelance writer and cultural critic Noah Berlatsky:

Opinion | Noah Berlatsky: Why Trump voters motivated by racism could be breaking the law. https://t.co/UvAhmDZSnO – @NBCNewsTHINK — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 17, 2020

NBC News THINK has filed this under “HOT TAKE”:

Which is appropriate. Because this take is scorchin’. Berlatsky concludes:

It’s difficult to address injustice, however, if you’re unwilling to say injustice exists. Politicians and pundits, Republican and Democratic alike, have been unwilling to reprimand voters or hold them accountable. But voters are not well-intentioned innocents who are helplessly manipulated by malevolent leaders. They make important decisions as constitutional actors, for which they have moral responsibility. Racist voting isn’t an accident. It’s a choice that may violate the principles of our Constitution and our legal system. We should say so, and then we should find ways to reduce the harm it causes.

More heat from Berlatsky’s Twitter feed:

it seems worth testing in court, to me. conservatives advancing novel legal arguments have transformed 2nd amendment jurisprudence. seems like the left could do worse than to do the same for 14th amendment. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 17, 2020

a good friend said he was skeptical of this piece because the constitution is so obviously racist. the founders were racist, for sure. but the 14th amendment modified their vision in important ways! yet we hardly ever talk about it. https://t.co/FiQPxD0oAx — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 17, 2020

the issue isn't the percentage of the white vote, but the rationale for voting and the racist appeals made in the campaign. https://t.co/0Mh8ZoXLPA — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 17, 2020

nobody says we should disenfranchise anyone. the article offers various remedies, including restituting VRA, ending gerrymanders, considering Senate districts. it also discusses ways to determine if votes are motivated by racist animus. (hint; not about percentage of votes.) https://t.co/8uXfIWs89l — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 17, 2020

the 1st amendment needs to hear from the 14th racial discrimination by the government is illegal; people are supposed to be equal before the law. the fact that people see this as some sort of terrifying imposition… https://t.co/POsAzVuE7A — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 17, 2020

the first amendment does not guarantee you the right to be as racist as you want in your speech with no consequences. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 17, 2020

It's…called the 1st amendment because it was passed first, not because it's the most important, or the only important one. there are other amendments. some of them put strong restrictions on racism. if that upsets you, you might be a racist. https://t.co/l3Utti1K9m — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 17, 2020

NBC News actually thought this was a good idea??? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 17, 2020

Noah Berlatsky is a very stupid person. H/t @AndyGrewal. https://t.co/y4ZMNrqTFL — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 17, 2020

Apparently the law professor whose book Berlatsky is discussing isn't any smarter. cc: @BadLegalTakes. https://t.co/y4ZMNrqTFL pic.twitter.com/blu0uI0EPS — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 17, 2020

They’re so close to just coming out and saying it. The mask is almost off and the American Left just wants to get it off their chests. “Trump voters shouldn’t have jobs.”

“Trump voters are racists.”

“Actually, Trump voters should be….” https://t.co/INJ7dMN6E5 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 17, 2020