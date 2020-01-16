Big news out of Washington D.C., via various CBS News journos. Apparently senators have been given flashcards with things to say when they’re trying “to avoid reporters”:

This is major, guys.

Did GOP senators honestly think they could get away with this?

Trending

We need an explanation! We deserve an explanation!

You can’t mess around with this stuff.

Hey … you know, those are actually pretty good questions.

“As we await formal comment.”

That’s not what CBS News intended, but that’s indeed the case. Looks like in their mad rush to impugn Senate Republicans, the journalists ended up faceplanting — hard.

Honestly, it’s hard to blame anyone for wanting to avoid journalists these days.

