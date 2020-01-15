In case you missed it, Virginia’s General Assembly voted to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
Virginia House passes Equal Rights Amendment in historic vote https://t.co/TDCdJelPDq
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 15, 2020
BREAKING: The House of Delegates just passed HJ1, my resolution to have Virginia be the 38th and final state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. pic.twitter.com/kJhv5SmgaA
— Jennifer Carroll Foy (@JCarrollFoy) January 15, 2020
Isn’t that special? And if you believe the Daily Beast, this “could trigger a Constitutional convention”:
The Virginia General Assembly passed the Equal Rights Amendment Wednesday, potentially pushing it past the threshold for inclusion in the U.S. Constitution. The vote could trigger a Constitutional convention on the federal gender-equality amendment. https://t.co/9AkpWOZO0m
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 15, 2020
You guys sure about that?
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 15, 2020
"The vote could trigger a Constitutional convention on the federal gender-equality amendment."
What?! https://t.co/5eOoKP5NXE
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 15, 2020
"The vote could trigger a Constitutional convention on the federal gender-equality amendment."
Huh? How? https://t.co/2TvYjd3GFq
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 15, 2020
There's two separate methods of amending the constitution. Voting for one method does not trigger the other. I'm just flummoxed by this one.
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 15, 2020
— OzzTheGreatAndPowerful (@Ozzthepowerful) January 15, 2020
— Claudius Britannicus (@Britannicus241) January 15, 2020