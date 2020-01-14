You’ve gotta hand it to Vox’s Ian Millhiser: It takes a lot of chutzpah to go out there every day and share your terrible ideas with the world, subjecting yourself up to endless public humiliation. And Ian Millhiser’s got buttloads of chutzpah. There’s really no other way to explain his decision to write this:

There’s an entirely constitutional way to unrig American democracy. Admit new states. A LOT of new states. https://t.co/4JFh7AzR11 — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 14, 2020

There’s a simple way to unrig American democracy. It starts with dividing Washington, DC up into more than 100 states.https://t.co/ZCbcBqa7Qp — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 14, 2020

Any system of government that includes the Electoral College and a malaportioned legislature should be seen as entirely illegitimate. https://t.co/ZCbcBqa7Qp — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 14, 2020

The Constitution is dumb, y'all. And if Democrats took advantage of its dumbness in the same way that Republicans do, there would be widespread consensus that it should be less stupid.https://t.co/ZCbcBqa7Qp pic.twitter.com/P5HqdGAb02 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 14, 2020

The Constitution is so dumb, y’all. Aren’t we lucky to have geniuses like Ian Millhiser who aren’t dumb to explain things to the rest of us.

We, too, find Ian’s idiocy painful. Amusing, but painful.

A return to norms pic.twitter.com/K0JO6qHAlO — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) January 14, 2020