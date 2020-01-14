Well, this could spice up the impeachment proceedings just a bit … it seems Mitch McConnell isn’t ruling out the possibility of calling Hunter Biden to testify:
DOOR IS OPEN: I asked Leader McConnell if he would back calling Hunter Biden, as Rand Paul has suggested. “I can’t imagine” there will only be people Democrats want to hear from, McConnell said
Maybe stock up on popcorn now, just in case.
OH MY GOD
COCAINE MITCH IS GONNA DO IT
HE'S GONNA DRAG HUNTER BIDEN TO THE SENATE FLOOR
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/dPrwtHub8Z
Joe Biden watching Cocaine Mitch shred Hunter on the senate floor pic.twitter.com/Q8NlbOvvzq
Hunter Biden crying and screaming "Help me dad, help me!!!!" while Seal Team Six drags him in chains to the senate floor as Cocaine Mitch laughs
This will be the greatest day in American history
Stay tuned!
Maybe now that McConnell has said it on the record reality will set in and the "resistance" dullards will finally understand their fantasies were just that. Not that I'm holding my breath. This is McConnell's warning to Romney: you want Bolton, your'e getting Biden. Still game? https://t.co/n5U55nTutv
