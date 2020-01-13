As Twitchy told you last night, things are really heatin’ up between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. So, how about a little more fuel for this fire? CNN’s found a pretty big barrel of gasoline and is only too happy to dump it on:

NEW: @mj_lee reports that during a private meeting in 2018, @BernieSanders told @ewarren that he did not believe a women could win the presidency. https://t.co/pWu8sba3QX — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2020

CNN’s MJ Lee reports:

The stakes were high when Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren met at Warren’s apartment in Washington, DC, one evening in December 2018. The longtime friends knew that they could soon be running against each other for president.

The two agreed that if they ultimately faced each other as presidential candidates, they should remain civil and avoid attacking one another, so as not to hurt the progressive movement. They also discussed how to best take on President Donald Trump, and Warren laid out two main reasons she believed she would be a strong candidate: She could make a robust argument about the economy and earn broad support from female voters. Sanders responded that he did not believe a woman could win. The description of that meeting is based on the accounts of four people: two people Warren spoke with directly soon after the encounter, and two people familiar with the meeting.

OooOOOoooo …

At least Romney had binders! https://t.co/XQMPnBs9t8 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 13, 2020

Ha!

Oh boy this will start a big old fight I expect 😮 https://t.co/XQTXECzo4n — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) January 13, 2020

It should certainly stir the pot a bit more. Though, for the record:

Sanders denies this https://t.co/uVZOUMY2q0 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2020

Bernie Sanders would never say something like that:

Sanders himself responded to the report.

"It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn't win…. (more) — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2020

…."It's sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren't in the room are lying about what happened…. (More) — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2020

….What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016." — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2020

OK, then. Do you believe him? We’d love to hear what Elizabeth Warren has to say …

IMPORTANT to note–> Warren herself has yet to comment on the meeting. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2020

Let’s hear it, Liz.

watching warren nuke bernie for sexism like pic.twitter.com/tCiy8zUGVM — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 13, 2020

This is gonna be amusing, especially the fight over Bernie's skepticism about identity politics. But let's remember: anonymous sources, only Bernie is on record and he denies it. Warren should be asked on the record. This is doubtless sourced from her team or allies. https://t.co/sRJ8vEpjgm — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 13, 2020

If Warren's team is pushing this and she won't back it up on stage, she's finished. Never go full Pawlenty. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 13, 2020

No way are we looking away from this train wreck.