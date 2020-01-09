According to her Twitter bio, Lis Power is Media Matters’ director of media intelligence. That’s pretty funny, because intelligence doesn’t appear to be her strong suit. She can’t believe that a respected news anchor like Bret Baier would use a term like “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” As if that’s a thing!

Here’s a scoop for Lis: Trump Derangement Syndrome is an actual thing.

Trending

It’s an actual thing. And just because you and your friends have it doesn’t mean it’s not a problem.

We’re pulling for you, Lis.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bret baierLis Powermedia mattersMedia Matters for AmericaMMfATDSTrump Derangement Syndrome