According to her Twitter bio, Lis Power is Media Matters’ director of media intelligence. That’s pretty funny, because intelligence doesn’t appear to be her strong suit. She can’t believe that a respected news anchor like Bret Baier would use a term like “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” As if that’s a thing!
Here is Fox News' *Chief Political Anchor* casually talking about "Trump derangement syndrome" as if it's an actual thing.
Bret Baier: "You wonder whether Trump derangement syndrome factors in to some of the responses you hear publicly here in Washington." pic.twitter.com/1PVZA6OcZt
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 8, 2020
Here’s a scoop for Lis: Trump Derangement Syndrome is an actual thing.
he's not wrong
— Whatever happened to that nice Sede Vacante? (@BassettoDi) January 9, 2020
(It's an actual thing) https://t.co/2iutjDRO1q
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 9, 2020
Because it’s an actual thing
— commonsense (@commonsense258) January 9, 2020
It really is a real thing.
— 5..6..7..8..Pounce! (@OnPointe28) January 9, 2020
Well, it's 100% an actual thing.
There's people celebrating Richard Spencer joining the "Resistance."
You don't think that's a form of derangement? https://t.co/40cVI77G1W
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 9, 2020
It’s an actual thing… most of, if not all of, your colleagues suffer from it https://t.co/hfYWMZcNex
— Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 9, 2020
It’s an actual thing. And just because you and your friends have it doesn’t mean it’s not a problem.
In fairness, Lis, those who have it can't see it.
— Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) January 9, 2020
admitting the problem is the first step to recovery. good luck.
— wok_on_fire (@catosknife1) January 9, 2020
We’re pulling for you, Lis.